Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 116 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Lwmg LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 239,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 32,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $158.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $382.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.