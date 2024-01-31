Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Victoria Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Victoria Gold Price Performance

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$105.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$106.50 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.