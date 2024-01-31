Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,944 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Invitation Homes worth $37,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,926,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,473,000 after buying an additional 492,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,776,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,403,000 after buying an additional 138,213 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.8 %

Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.