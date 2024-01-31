Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 133,191 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099,713 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 133,191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Synovus Financial worth $30,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,536,000 after acquiring an additional 170,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,655,000 after acquiring an additional 228,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after acquiring an additional 941,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,784,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,994,000 after acquiring an additional 35,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,717,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,588,000 after acquiring an additional 39,915 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SNV opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,017 shares of company stock worth $934,302. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Articles

