Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) CEO Brian Lian Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,243,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

