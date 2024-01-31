Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.38 and last traded at $22.38. Approximately 256,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,502,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VKTX shares. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,264,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,243,923.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,250. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

