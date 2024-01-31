Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 83.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,358 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 415.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.26. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.38 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.94%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $330,026.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

