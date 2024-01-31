Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,010.12

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,010.12 ($12.84) and last traded at GBX 1,008 ($12.81), with a volume of 32919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 992 ($12.61).

Vistry Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,377.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 881.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 822.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 10,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 943 ($11.99) per share, with a total value of £99,250.75 ($126,176.90). In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,576 shares of company stock worth $9,969,469. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

