Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Given New $28.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Vita Coco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. William Blair downgraded Vita Coco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vita Coco from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

View Our Latest Report on COCO

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. Vita Coco has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $33.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.06.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 23,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $711,076.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,570.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vita Coco news, Director Eric Melloul sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $110,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,858,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,792,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 23,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $711,076.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,570.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,113,776 shares of company stock valued at $113,578,540. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COCO. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 87,222 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vita Coco by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.