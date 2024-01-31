Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.46

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.46 and traded as high as $11.75. Vivendi shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 679 shares traded.

Vivendi Trading Up 4.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

