Wajax (TSE:WJX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.79

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.79 and traded as high as C$32.25. Wajax shares last traded at C$32.04, with a volume of 16,834 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wajax from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wajax from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$688.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$29.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.97, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of C$509.70 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wajax Co. will post 4.1720991 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Wajax’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

