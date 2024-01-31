Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Receives $111.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

In other news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,534,853.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,726.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at about $738,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1,564.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 264,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,607,000 after purchasing an additional 67,559 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,811,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $87.16 on Friday. Weatherford International has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $102.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

