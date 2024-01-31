Wedbush Comments on Biogen Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $15.17 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.84. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $14.95 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.08 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $19.45 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BIIB. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.17.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $247.08 on Wednesday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $220.86 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Biogen by 176,592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Biogen by 49.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 24,726.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,411,000 after acquiring an additional 474,992 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Biogen by 204.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,781,000 after acquiring an additional 300,086 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

