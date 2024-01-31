WEX (NYSE:WEX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $208.45

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $208.45 and last traded at $208.33, with a volume of 11283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.24.

In other news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,506 shares of company stock worth $8,845,069 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in WEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WEX by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WEX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,840,000 after purchasing an additional 39,312 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

