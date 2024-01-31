Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Eight Capital decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. Eight Capital analyst R. Profiti now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Eight Capital also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPM. Raymond James increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $223.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.33 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $243,010,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after buying an additional 821,061 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 665.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 888,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,304,000 after buying an additional 772,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,006,000 after buying an additional 749,011 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

