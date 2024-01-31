William Blair Comments on Portillo’s Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Portillo’s in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Portillo’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Portillo’s’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $166.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.27%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stephens began coverage on Portillo’s in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portillo’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of PTLO stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.89. Portillo’s has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $24.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.43.

In related news, COO Derrick Lee Pratt sold 1,827 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $27,295.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,523,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,609,000 after buying an additional 57,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Portillo’s by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,824,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,639,000 after acquiring an additional 514,762 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 10.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,495,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,413,000 after purchasing an additional 241,069 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the first quarter valued at $47,879,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

