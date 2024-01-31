WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.49

Shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.49 and last traded at $42.49, with a volume of 4814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,387,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,857,000 after buying an additional 983,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 87.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,305,000 after buying an additional 893,059 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 76.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,743,000 after buying an additional 621,546 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,010,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after buying an additional 412,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 166.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 534,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,646,000 after buying an additional 333,625 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

