Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Given New $174.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD stock opened at $141.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.79. Woodward has a one year low of $88.30 and a one year high of $150.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.13 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Woodward will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

