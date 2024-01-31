Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Raised to $143.00 at Truist Financial

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woodward from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of WWD opened at $141.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.79. Woodward has a 12-month low of $88.30 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.13 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Woodward will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

