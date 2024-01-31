Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $143.00 and last traded at $141.52, with a volume of 86901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.30.

The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 9.50%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on WWD shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,876,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Woodward by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

