Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($2.87) Per Share

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.87) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.75). The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.82) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.55) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XENE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

XENE stock opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 417.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.