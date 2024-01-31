Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.80

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 161405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $546.99 million, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $20.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Biotech Aps Wg bought 102,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $721,069.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,552,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,973.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg bought 62,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $343,212.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,342,721 shares in the company, valued at $23,841,538.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 223,399 shares of company stock worth $1,413,939 and sold 175,000 shares worth $1,057,000. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 654,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 254,506 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 29.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,207,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

