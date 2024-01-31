Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 35.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 171,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 44,946 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 25.1% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ETD opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $781.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $167.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETD. StockNews.com began coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ETD

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.