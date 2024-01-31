Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Unitil by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Unitil by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in Unitil by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Unitil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 381,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 3.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil Price Performance

Shares of UTL opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $41.43 and a 1-year high of $60.59. The stock has a market cap of $788.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Unitil had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UTL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unitil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Unitil in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on Unitil

Unitil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.