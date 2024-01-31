Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $381,000 Stock Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,469,000 after acquiring an additional 24,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,644,000 after acquiring an additional 39,325 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,462,000 after acquiring an additional 21,617 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

RGR opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15. The company has a market capitalization of $794.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.32. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $61.34.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.42 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

