Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $414,000 Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,474,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,528,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Koppers by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Koppers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after buying an additional 63,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Stock Performance

Shares of KOP stock opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.94. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $53.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Insider Activity at Koppers

In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 13,102 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $584,349.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,376.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 13,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $584,349.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,376.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $222,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,525.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,677. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

