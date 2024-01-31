Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $419,000 Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RPT Realty by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,179,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,247,000 after acquiring an additional 37,357 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 35,276 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 16,026 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $13.78.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

