Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in PRA Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 147.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

PRAA stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.53 million, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.49.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. PRA Group’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

