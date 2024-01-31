Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,231 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 6,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $121,751.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VREX. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Varex Imaging from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of VREX opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.04. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

