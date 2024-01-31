Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,025 Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Embecta were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,911,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Embecta during the third quarter worth $68,114,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the first quarter valued at $29,867,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at about $29,545,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,045,000 after acquiring an additional 762,630 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMBC opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $985.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.87. Embecta Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $281.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.55 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.59%.

EMBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Embecta in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

