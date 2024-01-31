Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,770 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,221 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,933,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,405,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,379,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,983 shares in the last quarter.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $7.05.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 6.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ITUB shares. Bank of America raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

