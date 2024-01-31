Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,102 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 204,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 44.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 76.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXL opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $961.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -819.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $10.12.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

