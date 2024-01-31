Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 5,740 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWG. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 116.6% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 232.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.00.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

