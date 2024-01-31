Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 683 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in National Beverage by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in National Beverage by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Price Performance

Shares of FIZZ opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.13. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $55.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $300.07 million for the quarter. National Beverage had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 41.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

