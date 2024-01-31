Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 7,055 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WIT. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wipro presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.82.

Wipro Stock Down 1.4 %

Wipro stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

