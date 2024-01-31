Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 765 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 73,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,723,000 after acquiring an additional 100,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NXRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $813.74 million, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at NexPoint Residential Trust

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

