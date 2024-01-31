Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in B&G Foods by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 8.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 3.6% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in B&G Foods by 8.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in B&G Foods by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.17.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.54 million, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.62. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $16.68.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $502.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.34 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.33%.

B&G Foods Profile

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.