Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 577.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HTLD opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 20,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $265,019.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,931.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 64,475 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $901,360.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,327,264.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 20,062 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $265,019.02. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 256,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,931.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 297,780 shares of company stock worth $4,030,327 over the last three months. 39.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HTLD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

