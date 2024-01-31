Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.05.

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $58.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $50,135.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,975.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $50,135.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,975.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Zillow Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Articles

