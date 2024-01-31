ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.66

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.66 and last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 559770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTO. Bank of America lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 172.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 667,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 422,725 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 187,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 130,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,841.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,403,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,195,000 after buying an additional 1,355,600 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

