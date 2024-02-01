1,956 Shares in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,858 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXT opened at $58.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.66. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

