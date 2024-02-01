23,508 Shares in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 77.3% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter worth $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $14.10.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
