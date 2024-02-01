2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 2seventy bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.62). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 2seventy bio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.87) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSVT. Leerink Partnrs upgraded 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

2seventy bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSVT opened at $5.14 on Thursday. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $260.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 126.06%.

Insider Activity at 2seventy bio

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $99,122.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,637 shares in the company, valued at $896,435.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $99,122.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,637 shares in the company, valued at $896,435.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 72,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $279,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,806.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,305 shares of company stock worth $523,183. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 2seventy bio

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 114.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 41.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,457,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 428,350 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 11.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 247,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 26,384 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 30.8% in the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 4,890,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 31.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 43,917 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

2seventy bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

See Also

