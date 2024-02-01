2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs to “Outperform”

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

TSVT has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink raised 2seventy bio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

TSVT stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $260.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. 2seventy bio has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.31. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 126.06% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. The business had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $99,122.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,435.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 2seventy bio news, COO William D. Baird III sold 33,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $130,229.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,707.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $99,122.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,435.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,305 shares of company stock valued at $523,183. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

