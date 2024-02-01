30429 (TNT.TO) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share (TSE:TNT)

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Free Report) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO) in a report released on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.70. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO)’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS.
30429 (TNT.TO) Price Performance
30429 has a twelve month low of C$5.93 and a twelve month high of C$7.00.
30429 (TNT.TO) Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th.
