3,448 Shares in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,448 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.
The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ DSGX opened at $87.59 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $92.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DSGX has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.44.
The Descartes Systems Group Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
