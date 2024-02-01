3,448 Shares in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,448 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $87.59 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $92.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.44.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

