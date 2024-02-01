3,509 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in L. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 15.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Loews by 21.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Loews by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Loews by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $72.86 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.89.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $571,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

