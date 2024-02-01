50,200 Shares in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FIGS by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FIGS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised FIGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

FIGS Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $5.77 on Thursday. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.06 million, a PE ratio of 72.06, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $142.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $28,188.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,650.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 380,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $2,812,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 698,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $28,188.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,650.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 524,246 shares of company stock worth $3,830,972 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIGS Company Profile

(Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.