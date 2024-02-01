5,700 Shares in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,158,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 54,343 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 131,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $7,172,361.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,104,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,290,069.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 131,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $7,172,361.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,104,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,290,069.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $7,875,640.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,321,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,902,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,860 shares of company stock valued at $16,055,773 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $180.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.65 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMPH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMPH

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.