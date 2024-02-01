649 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 649 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 11.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 30.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,641 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in HubSpot by 30.8% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 11,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Trading Down 2.0 %

HubSpot stock opened at $611.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.78 and a beta of 1.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $334.78 and a 1 year high of $635.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $550.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total value of $4,724,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at $298,381,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total value of $4,724,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at $298,381,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $21,813,185. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.77.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

